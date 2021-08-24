Football Team Helps at Habitat for Humanity House

Members of Boca Ciega High School’s football team hit the field this summer, but it wasn’t in preparation for season.

Three staff members, including BCHS football coach Matt Gudorf, and 10 players worked together to landscape the lawn of a Habitat for Humanity house in Pinellas Park on July 30.

The project only took one day, but the team plans to make it a tradition.

“It was actually a player’s idea,” Gudorf said. “But it was great bonding for the team, and Habitat for Humanity was happy to have us. I think we’ll definitely do this again next year – a few times a year probably.”

The player, Frederico Freeman, suggested the volunteer project after many of the varsity seniors graduated last semester.

“I wanted the team building to connect, and the best way to do that is by volunteering…giving back,” Freeman, who is a junior, said.

The team spent most of their hours laying sod and mulch, planting flowers and hedging bushes.

“The best part was that we had too many people volunteering to come, and it was a limited number,” Gudorf said. “We were worried no one would sign up, but that wasn’t the case.”

“It was actually fun. We donated our hours – I know I did – to the people who will live in the house,” Freeman said.

