SPCA Tampa Bay Partners with “Puppy Broker”

SPCA Tampa Bay’s new, unlikely partnership and pilot program with a puppy broker and the owner of two Tampa Bay area puppy stores is raising hackles in the Tampa Bay rescue community.

The For All Dogs program currently involves the regional SPCA animal welfare group placing adult dogs from Missouri-based puppy broker Pinnacle Pet in the Largo shelter. It also includes a deal to provide veterinary services to Sunshine Puppies, which operates stores on Ulmerton Road in Largo and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

The partnership has stirred questions, scrutiny, and emotional opposition in animal rescue circles, where many hold dim views of puppy breeders and retailers. Pinellas County has six such retailers, all grandfathered in under new regulations and restrictions on new stores passed by the county commissioners in 2022.

A New Approach

SPCA Tampa Bay CEO Martha Boden said the partnership involves helping the welfare of dogs and bringing more people to SPCA Tampa Bay to adopt pets.

“We are definitely calling it a pilot, because this is all about learning about opening ourselves up to figuring out opportunities we haven’t learned about before,” Boden said.

In an interview with The Gabber Newspaper, Boden said the effort with Pinnacle Pet started in May. It entails placing female dogs who have hit their age or reproduction limits for breeding with SPCA Tampa Bay.

She said they have placed 22 dogs from Pinnacle’s breeding network since May. They include smaller pure- and mixed-breeds such as Yorkshire terriers, Havanese, pugs and “doodles” (popular poodle mixes). The dogs were all between 4 and 6 years old.

Boden said so far the program has brought in one to two dogs per week. She contends the program aims to bring more people to SPCA shelters to adopt dogs — and not to take the place of other dogs up for adoption.

SPCA Tampa Bay

The SPCA takes in about 500 dogs annually from rescue groups and other shelters. It adopts out approximately 13,000 dogs annually. An SPCA Tampa Bay descriptor of its transfer program also references instances of accepting puppies from breeders.

“Occasionally, responsible breeders may transfer ‘perfectly imperfect puppies,’ or PIPs, to our shelter for adoption. These puppies have off-breed colors or markings, minor cosmetic differences like scars, corked tails or tipped ears, or highly manageable hereditary health conditions. PIPs aren’t a match for pet stores, but a perfect match for a loving home,” the Largo-based group said.

Boden said the dogs from the pilot effort diversifies the mix of dogs available for adoption. It also could bring more people to the SPCA’s Largo campus, she added.

“If someone has a pug in their mind as their ideal dog, and then they see a pug advertised through our website through this transfer program, that brings that person to our campus and gets them excited about the work we do,” Boden said.

Common Ground

Chris Fleming, CEO of Pinnacle Pet, said he met Boden at a conference in Chicago in June 2022. The two started talking about finding common ground.

Fleming said Pinnacle distributes dogs from approximately 200 different breeders in rural southwestern Missouri and neighboring areas of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He calls his network of breeders “reputable” and says they must abide by professional protocols.

He sees the SPCA effort as a way to help breeders place more female dogs who have passed their reproduction prime.

“It’s really difficult for us to move adults,” Fleming told The Gabber Newspaper, of the breeders’ rural locations.

Fleming said this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with a rescue group. He hopes it fosters more cooperation between breeders and rescue groups.

“We’ve both benefited just in that vet department in how we care for animals,” he said.

Boden said the local SPCA has sent approximately 20 vets and other staff to Missouri to see Fleming’s operations as part of the program and determine whether — and how — to proceed.

Criticism and Concerns

Not everyone agrees with the collaboration — and that’s putting it lightly.

“Shame on the SPCA of Tampa Bay,” said Traci Lipton, an animal welfare advocate who has been involved with Florida Voices for Animals and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

“They call themselves the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals. So how can they in turn now do business with puppy mills?” Lipton said, citing concerns about larger-scale breeding operations. “Reputable small breeders do not have these issues with the puppies’ health; puppy mill puppies do — from overbreeding.”

Veronica Alfaro Sanchez, of Tampa, worries about the program leading to the importing of “reject puppy mill puppies from all over the country.”

“Our community is rightfully outraged,” Alfaro Sanchez said.

Fleming said SPCA partnership brings more transparency, fostering best practices, and highlighting reputable breeding operations.

Boden said the pilot program aims to find common ground between traditionally disparate groups. She said the real problem comes from puppy mills and unregulated online dog sales.

“We all want to get rid of puppy mills, and there are a lot of different ways to do it. This can be one tool in this toolbox,” she said, stressing differences between reputable and less-reputable breeders and retailers.

“Not all breeding is [in] puppy mills. I think it’s easy to feel that way when you are passionate about animals,” she said.

Vet Services for Two Puppy Stores

On the retail side, the regional SPCA will provide vet services to Sunshine Puppies’ stores in Clearwater and Largo. That includes intake examinations when puppies arrive from breeders, as well as care to the dogs if any medical issues arise.

In June 2022, Pinellas County Commissioners approved new regulations related to dog and cat sales. That includes restricting new stores, a temporary halt on the expansion of existing stores, and prohibiting outdoor sales of dogs and cats at flea markets or in parking lots.

The new rules grandfather in six existing pet stores. This includes the two puppy shops in the SPCA pilot program.

Sunshine Puppies will also include SPCA’s vet services among its recommended providers.

Owner Dan Cohn said the SPCA partnership will help build public and consumer trust in the dogs he sells.

Cohn said he gets 95% of his dogs, which he refers to as “babies,” from Pinnacle Pet.

He said the transparency of the program and SPCA Tampa Bay’s involvement shows his stores don’t rely on disreputable breeders.

“When you get boots on the ground and you open that transparency and Martha’s team is visiting… that transparency is what makes this priceless,” Cohn said.

Cohn said his dogs have starting prices generally between $2,000 and $4,000. However, some puppies get marked down to the $800 range after a while.

He does not see competition between those adopting rescue dogs at the SPCA (and other shelters) and customers looking at purebred puppies.

Cohn said Sunshine Puppies sold almost 1,000 puppies last year. The SPCA adopted out approximately 1,300 dogs, Boden said

“It’s really about the clients. The public is going to seek out what they want,” Cohn said during a Zoom interview alongside, Boden and Fleming, with The Gabber Newspaper.

Boden said the For All Dogs pilot has no timetable.

‘Slap in the Face’

Waves of animal rescue advocates strongly and, at times, vehemently criticize SPCA Tampa Bay on social media. Critics contend the effort goes against the group’s focus on dog rescues and animal welfare embracing what they see as as unseemly corners of the pet trade.

“This is a slap in the face of all who put their blood, sweat, and tears as well as time, money and efforts towards any Florida pet rescue situations,” said Susan Sudra, a Tampa resident who said she’s been involved with the rescue community for several years.

“Animal advocates are not backing down. You will lose fosters, donations. Your reputation will be euthanized,” she said.

Lipton encourages looking at Better Business Bureau complaints related to pet stores. She also encourages continual vocal opposition to the partnership.

“We will not sit idly by watching this happen quietly,” she told The Gabber Newspaper.

The pushback also includes another SPCA group in Florida.

In a statement, the SPCA of Brevard said it opposes the program and adopting out “retired breeding stock” from “out-of-state commercial facilities.”

“This type of arrangement is the antithesis of what animal rescuing and sheltering is about,” SPCA Brevard said in its statement, pointing to Florida already ranking as one of the five worst U.S. states for dog euthanasias.

“Commercial breeding of companion animals is absolutely unethical and when organizations that are supposed to protect and be the voices for the most vulnerable animals in our community form partnerships that bring even more risk to those animals, it is our duty to firmly denounce the practice.”

In 2022, the ASPCA released its concerns with Pinnacle, citing a USDA citation for the Missouri-based commercial puppy broker — who claims more than $9 million revenue from selling puppies — for “failing to provide veterinary care to a puppy that was ‘returned’.” Pinnacle appealed the citation.

Boden knows the criticisms. She said the program explores a new mindset. She touts the synergies between Pinnacle Pet and Sunshine Puppies.

“We see the future of animal welfare in this partnership — a future where we collaborate where we work together. This project is a step in that direction,” Boden said in a video promoting the pilot.

There’s an online petition calling for the end of this pilot program.