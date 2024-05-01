Former Eckerd Student Film in the Sunscreen Film Festival

When Rachael Flynn began her career at Eckerd College, she had no clue how it would end. Or really even how the middle would go. All she knew was she loved art, and wanted to turn that love into a career. Five years later, her big screen debut, The Magic Fort, graced the Sunscreen Film Festival last week. Her film, highlighting the fear of growing up, also demonstrates her personal growth through college, and early adulthood.

The Magic Fort

While at Eckerd College, Flynn fell in love with set design.

“I found that I really liked editing, and that I really liked making stuff with my hands. That’s how I transitioned to production design,” said Flynn. “For my thesis, I knew I had to have a film element and an art element for my major. By my junior year I knew that I wanted my art show to be a behind the scenes of how my film was made.”

The Magic Fort is a tribute to never growing up, or at least it seems. The film follows Maggie and her imaginary friend Reo as they embark on a quest to find and protect the aurora tiara from Reigel who seeks to destroy it and all of Maggie’s magic. Throughout the story, Maggie grapples with the idea of getting too old for this, but not wanting to leave it behind. Her magic fort, a cardboard and wood structure made by Flynn, holds the memories she never wants to lose.

“Being able to be yourself translates into the film” said Flynn. “The idea came from the idea that I didn’t really want to graduate college. I would’ve loved to stay there. I was making a film about a kid that doesn’t want to grow up, that related to the fact that I didn’t want to grow up.”

Coming Back

Flynn, a New Jersey native, moved back home after graduation. While life (and the job search) can be difficult for a young filmmaker, she holds a positive attitude about where she is at.

“I’m a completely different person now than when I started college, and I think that’s the case for a lot of people,” said Flynn. “I love that I changed. I love who I am now, but in the film, (Maggie) resists that. But change is good, and there’s mostly positive things from change. Since I’ve graduated, not a lot has changed and I want to go back, but that’s resisting change again.”

Throughout college, Flynn’s films centered strongly around documentaries and what she sees around her (Disclaimer: this writer should know, as he appeared in all of them). But The Magic Fort is different, instead a work of fiction born from her mind.

“It’s easy for me to put something together and build it, but I had to write the script for that,” said Flynn. “I’m still not confident with my writing skills, but I loved doing it.”

Flynn plans on continuing her career at Savannah College of Art and Design, and finding a way to embrace change as it comes.

Sunscreen Film Festival

Tony Armer founded the Sunscreen Film Festival in 2005. According to the festival’s website, the Sunscreen Film Festival is a a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organized by the St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Society. The website states it is “Tampa Bay’s oldest and longest-running mainstream film festival.”

This festival highlights films from all over the world, and of all lengths. This year, the Sunscreen Film Festival ran from April 25 to April 28.

The weekend included screenings of short and feature films, as well as seminars and guest speakers from the film industry. They also award films which wow them. At the 2024 festival, Bau Artist of War, a film by Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi cleaned up, winning Best Feature Film, Best Director, and the Dave Barrett Cinematography award.

Housed in downtown St. Petersburg, at the Sundial AMC theater, Best Florida Film is another special award for the festival. This year, Deep Awakening, a film by Brian Sheppard, won the award. For actors, filmmakers, and lovers of art, the Sunscreen Film Festival seeks to inspire all visitors to support films from all walks of life.

Many of the other films during Flynn’s block were wildly different. These productions focused on documentaries, deep insights into life in rehab, or building a rocket to reignite the sun.

