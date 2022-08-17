Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer

He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport.

Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.

But his first head coaching job was at Boca Ciega High from 1983 to 1985.

“Back then we didn’t have that many high schools in Hillsborough,” said Garcia, who pointed out that there were only about a dozen at the time (there are nearly 30 now). “So I had to go across the bay to get an opportunity to be a head coach.”

The stint was relatively short-lived mainly because of the brutal commute, since he still lived in Tampa. When Gaither High opened on the other side of the bay, he left Boca Ciega for the new school where he spent two years as offensive coordinator and five as head coach before returning to Hillsborough High, where he had been an assistant before coming to Pinellas County.

That adds up to 37 years as a head coach and more than 40 years on the sideline going into this season. Most high school coaches would have retired a while back, but Garcia, 70, is not interested in putting down his whistle yet although this will be his final year in his day job as a student success coach and dropout prevention specialist.

“I absolutely love what I do,” he said. “These kids are my heroes. They keep me young.”

His wife is a high school principal in the Hillsborough district and he is looking forward to his grandson, who is in eighth grade this year, playing for him in 2023.

When the announcement of Garcia’s Hall of Fame induction was shared on the “Boca Ciega High School Alumni Krewe” Facebook group, multiple players from his tenure with the Pirates posted congratulatory notes. The number of former players, many of whom are now in their late 50s, who have reached out to him of late is a testimony of his influence on their overall lives.

“It’s unique. It’s special,” said Garcia of the relationship between high school athletes and coaches. “It’s what kept me in high school coaching. I had several chances to move to the next level but I just love it here.

“When I got word [about HOF], I heard from some guys at Bogie who I hadn’t heard from in quite a while. It’s very rewarding. It sounds corny in and of itself but that makes it all worthwhile.”