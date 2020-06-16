Fortunato’s Rebrands as Tutto Bene

As of Monday, June 15, Fortunato’s Gulfport has been rebranded as Tutto Bene, meaning “all good” in Italian.

Owners Michelle and Allan Bishop want to emphasize that “nothing is changing, just a simple rebranding.”

Chef Giovanni Scamardella, who has been with the restaurant since December, remains the professional behind the scenes with Joe Hashim working his pizza magic.

“Going forward we have some exciting ideas on theme nights and specials,” said Michelle. “We will be offering the same great pasta dishes, same great pizza, and same great entertainment.”

Tutto Bene is open Tuesday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.