Forward Pinellas Looks to Fill Committee Openings

Forward Pinellas is looking for volunteers interested in serving on either of two committees that work to improve quality of life in the county.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) along with the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) are currently looking for “enthusiastic and knowledgeable” new members, according to a recent statement from Forward Pinellas officials. These groups work to address issues that affect citizens’ ability to get around safely, such as traffic congestion, bike path development and safety, or the ability to travel easily.

BPAC members serve as advocates for bicycling and walking safety. The CAC serves as a gathering space for public input on transportation and land-use plans and programs involving Forward Pinellas. You can learn more about these two and all of the Forward Pinellas committees here.

Committee members reflect different geographic areas and demographics with diverse knowledge and expertise, working alongside professionals from various state and local governments to make recommendations to the Forward Pinellas Board.

The BPAC typically meets the third Monday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in downtown Clearwater. The CAC’s regular meeting time is 7 to 9 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, also in downtown Clearwater.

Applications are accepted until the vacancies are filled. Applicants must be residents of Pinellas County and commit to physically attend monthly meetings in-person. Representatives of each committee serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Interested candidates can apply online or print applications for submission by email (info@forwardpinellas.org), fax (727-464-8212), or regular mail (Forward Pinellas, 310 Court St., Clearwater, FL 33756).

The public is welcome to attend all Forward Pinellas committee meetings, regardless of membership.





