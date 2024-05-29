Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete Hosts ‘Pride Amplified’ Event

In honor of Pride Month, the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg will host a community event focusing on Pride. The May 31 event will offer a four-part presentation by the 9 Colors Initiative called Pride Amplified: Navigating LGBTQIAA+ Spaces.

According to the Foundation, 9 Colors Initiative’s presentation at the Center for Health Equity intends to enlighten and impact others to celebrate Pride together.

Collaboration with 9 Colors Initiative

What started as a group of young college students in 2016 turned in to the 9 Colors Initiative. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s mission is to “promote equity and inclusivity within the LGBTQIAA+ & allied communities in Florida.”

9 Colors Initiative addresses “social and health disparities that disproportionately affect Black queer people and their families in the central west, southwest, and south regions of Florida.” They also provide community feeding programs and health resource services.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.

Pride Amplified

This makes the Florida-based nonprofit closely related to the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg. The Foundation works to empower people, exchange information, and end differences in health because of institutional racism.

From noon to 5 p.m., guests will network, eat, and ask questions at the four-part community event. The Foundation will provide food and refreshments for registered guests.

Part One

The first part is the “Inclusive Resource Showcase.” This showcase connects guests with inclusive health organizations. These organizations “champion equity and diversity in the BIPOC trans and nonbinary community,” according to the Foundation.

Part Two

“Lunch-n-Learn: The Foundation of Nonprofits” follows as the second part. Guests will learn how to build sustainable organizations positively impacting the BIPOC LGBTQ+ community.

The Foundation states this part “will cover how to apply for 501(c)(3) status, learn basic grant application and management skills, and register with MyFloridaMarketPlace (MFMP) to receive state/federal funding.”

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete’s Pride Amplified is not the only Pride event in Pinellas. Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s events calendar for more.

Part Three

“Media Training with GLAAD” is part three. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) nonprofit focuses on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change.

This part of the presentation will teach guests how to use their voices for “LGBTQIAA+ representation and advocacy.” Guests will learn how to have conversations that accurately represent and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Part Four

The final part to the event is a panel discussion called “Let’s Be Real Part Two”.

Guests will “engage in honest dialogue about vital topics in the BIPOC LGBTQIAA+ community,” according to the Foundation. This conversational opportunity will allow guests to ask questions and understand topics such as mental health and relationships.

Pride Amplified: Navigating LGBTQIAA+ Spaces

Online registration is free for anyone interested. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.