Four Flee Car vs. Boat Accident on Howard Frankland

Four people fled on foot on the Howard Frankland Bridge early Saturday after a Mercedes Benz sedan crashed into an SUV towing a boat on Saturday, April 16.

The boat landed in the middle of the bridge, shutting Interstate 275 and the bridge for more than two hours Saturday. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Mercedes sedan struck a barrier wall on the southbound lanes of the bridge connecting St. Petersburg and Tampa at 5:20 a.m.

The Mercedes careened back into the travel lanes and collided with the boat trailer, being hauled by a Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle jackknifed on the bridge and the boat separated from the trailer.

FHP said four people in the Mercedes fled the accident on foot.

A 36-year-old Tampa man in the Nissan suffered minor injuries, according to police.