Four Out of Five St. Pete Beach Commissioners Resign

At the Dec. 12 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, Commissioner Mark Grill (District 2) announced he would resign. At the same meeting, Commissioner Chris Marone (District 4) announced his resignation. By Dec. 18, four of the five commissioners announced their resignation, leaving only Mayor Adrian Petrila.

These announcements come on the heels of a State bill, which goes into effect in the New Year. Florida Senate Bill 774, “Ethics Requirements for Public Officials” puts more stringent requirements on city council and commissions when it comes to disclosing their finances.

Previously, elected officials would have to fill out a “Form 1” which discloses finances and any assets and liabilities more than $10,000 without providing an exact dollar amount. Now, councilmembers and commissioners will have to fill out a “Form 6,” which is a more detailed version of Form 1.

Form 6 calls for dollar amounts, as well as disclosing assets and liabilities more than $1,000. Along with this, it requires officials to disclose their net worth. If officials don’t fill the form out, they can be subject to ethics violations, suspension, impeachment, and a variety of fines.

St. Pete Beach Commissioners Resign

By Dec. 30, four of the five St. Beach Beach Commissioners will have resigned. Christopher Graus (District 1), Mark Grill (District 2), Ward Friszolowski (District 3), and Chris Marone (District 4) have all either announced their resignation, or have announced that they will not complete Form 6.

“As a commissioner, when we come up with resolutions, I always ask ‘What are we trying to solve?’,” said Grill. “I can’t answer that question with this new form.”

Many of the other commissioners echoed this idea. At the Dec 12. Commission meeting, Friszolowski called the new bill “bewildering” and said, “I’m not really sure what [State government] was trying to get at.” After Grill and Friszolowski spoke, Marone announced that he would not fill out the form.

The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Grill and Marone about their thoughts on the bill.

“It is highly intrusive,” said Marone. “It’s government overreach for what is basically a volunteer position. It makes me and my family vulnerable, and requires me to disclose the finances of others.”

Overstepping Boundaries

Marone called the resignations an “unintended consequence.”

Grill agreed with Marone, saying that this is an overreach by the State government.

“I absolutely want transparency in local government,” said Grill. “This overreach by the government doesn’t achieve that. Most of us are not career politicians; [we’re] making $100 a week for this position.”

Both Grill and Marone stated that they see this as an attack on local government, and will make it more difficult to have a wide pool of candidates. Grill also said that he feels like this is not only affecting his privacy, but the privacy of those around them.

“My spouse didn’t sign up for her personal finances to be shown to the public,” said Grill. “I could put my finances in someone else’s name, but it seems hypocritical to try to find a loophole.”

Friszolowski echoed this sentiment, and talked about how he doesn’t really have a choice on whether or not to resign.

“My wife and I share our finances. She didn’t run for public office, I did, but now I would have to show her finances,” said Friszolowski. “I’m the president of my corporation Harvard Jolly Architecture, and we have policies to not disclose certain information.”

Friszolowski went on to say that he never thought about resigning, but this is an unintended consequence of the new bill.

Note: The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Commissioner Graus and Mayor Petrila, but did not get an answer.

What’s Next?

The Gabber Newspaper spoke with St. Pete Beach City Clerk Amber LaRowe to see what comes next for the City Commission.

“As of right now, the City is looking for letters of interests for Districts 1-3,” said LaRowe. “The commissioners held a special meeting this morning [Dec. 21] where Commissioner Ward [Friszolowski] resigned effective immediately, so they appointed an interim commissioner for District 4.”

That interim commissioner is Richard Lorenzen. Lorenzen was a Senior Military Officer in the Army and Coast Guard for 33 years. Since 1992, he has lived in Pass-A-Grille and has attended St. Pete Beach Commission meetings during that time. He has a Bachelor’s of Arts in history with a minor in political science from SUNY Brockport, and a Master’s in education from Old Dominion University. In his letter of interest, he stated that he understands that he will have to fill out Form 6, and does not have a problem with it. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Lorenzen on the afternoon of his appointment.

“I just saw my city in chaos and I thought I could help,” said Lorenzen. “I feel like I’m pretty good at fixing things.”

For District 1 and 2, letters of interest are due by noon on Dec. 26. The City will hold interviews for District 1 on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. Interviews for District 2 are set for 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. Letters for District 3 are due by noon on Dec. 27, and interviews will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Interim commissioners for District 1 and 3 will be in office until March when the municipal elections are held. A special election for Districts 2 and 4 will take place in August.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.