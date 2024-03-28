Fourth Grader Fundraises for the Light Up Your Library Project

As part of a school project, Dylan Black, 10, decided to raise money for the St. Pete Beach Public Library to purchase an interactive light-up board for the kid’s area.

Dylan is a fourth grader at Gulf Beaches Elementary Magnet School. Her teacher, Jennifer Kellie, gives an annual assignment where students choose a community-based project to help.

Dylan and her family have gone to this library for the past five years. She and her mom Emily reached out to the library on what they could do.

“I just wanted to help the library because I love the library,” Dylan said.

The two met and brainstormed with Library Director Betcinda Kettells. They decided to bring an interactive experience to the library.

“There was something I had my eye on for the children’s area, and I thought this would be perfect. Dylan and her mom loved the idea,” Kettells said. “We’ll be the first ones in Florida to have purchased one of these, so I’m told.”

Dylan’s Fundraising Journey

From March 1 to April 1, Dylan made it her mission to raise as much money for the St. Pete Beach Public Library. They called this project “Light Up Your Library.” According to Dylan’s GoFundMe page, she needs to raise a total of $16,700 to fully fund the project. At the publishing time, Dylan raised $9,327 through GoFundMe.

Dylan made flyers to hand out to businesses and bookmarks for library visitors with information about the project. The library also has a large glass box for any cash donations from visitors. Kettells said they’ve promoted the project on social media as well.

“Growing with the community is really cool and showing people that they can help the community by giving as little as $1,” Dylan said. “Even some of my friends have asked me for copies of the flyer. They’re going out to their neighborhoods and they’re giving them to their friends and their community too. I think that’s really great.”

Emily said Dylan gained a significant amount of confidence over the month and the community’s response is great. Her dad Stanley said Dylan went door-to-door in the neighborhood and around the Corey Avenue Sunday Market on March 24. She raised around $500.

“The library in itself and books has been something that Dylan has always been drawn to,” Emily said. “For her to utilize this community service project to support something that she has passion for is awesome.”

Light Up Your Library

The light-up board is about five feet wide and three-and-a-half feet tall, according to Kettells. She said the Friends of the Library will be the ones collecting the money at the end of the month to purchase the board.

“Our electronic toys are hands-on toys rather than just staring at a screen,” Kettells said. “It [the light-up board] has circles that you can turn until you get the color that you want. So, you can make an orange pumpkin, you can make a green square, you are creating what you want to create with the colors.”

She explained that the goal with the board is to encourage kids to enjoy their time in the library and feel comfortable there.

St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. Mon. & Weds., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Closed Sundays. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

