Fourth of July Dishes: A Festive Feast Worth Celebrating

If there’s one day to get outside and enjoy the summer weather with friends and family, it’s the Fourth of July. Whether you’re chilling at a beach, enjoying a campground, or grilling in the backyard, there’s no better time for a celebratory feast.

As a chef, I have tons of great recipes in my repertoire for the holiday. In this festive edition, The Gabber Newspaper has all of your Independence Day menu inspiration. Grab your lighter fluid and grill pads because we’ve got you covered for all things summer and Fourth of July.

Fourth of July Dishes

Main Fourth of July Dishes

When it comes to main dishes on Independence Day, there’s a lot of variety. Of course, there are the Fourth of July classics like hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta, and potato salads. But switch it up this holiday with a low-country shrimp boil or slow-roasted BBQ pork. One of my personal favorites to make in the summer is my grilled mahi-mahi with lemongrass-lime aioli. This recipe screams Florida with its fresh mahi and citrus. While you can certainly bake the fish, I recommend grilling it for added flavor.

Grilled Mahi with Lemongrass-Lime Aioli

1 large egg yolk

1 TBSP grated lemongrass

3 TBSP neutral cooking oil (avocado, grapeseed, etc.)

1 lime, zested and juiced

6 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 large garlic clove, grated

1/2 tsp. sea salt

4 – (6-ounce) mahi-mahi filets

Black pepper to taste

Preheat grill to 400 degrees fahrenheit.

Add egg yolk, lemongrass, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, and salt in a food processor or blender. Blitz until combined. Stream in neutral cooking oil along with 3 TBSP of the olive oil until well incorporated. Process until smooth and combined.

Brush mahi-mahi filets with remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange filets on well-oiled grill grates or grill pads and grill covered until fish is flaky and cooked through. Serve alongside aioli.

Chef tip: Make the aioli ahead of time (up to a day in advance) and refrigerate so flavors can marinate before serving.

Fish can be served by itself or over rice.

Fourth of July Dishes: Sides and Salads

Take advantage of the summer produce bounty with items like sweet corn, zucchini, and watermelon. My watermelon feta salad is super simple, easy to execute, and ready in minutes. There’s nothing more summer-esque than watermelon and this salad is sure to please any picnic palate.

Watermelon Feta Salad

8 cups watermelon, cubed

1 red onion, sliced or chopped

1 cup of Feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup fresh mint, chopped

Balsamic vinegar or glaze, optional

Combine all ingredients and serve cold. It’s that easy!

Fourth of July Dishes: Dessert

Add a delicious burst of red, white, and blue to your tablescape this year with patriotic bananas. These chocolate-covered bananas are easy to prepare and will cool you off in the summer heat.

Chocolate-Covered Bananas

1 bunch bananas

Chocolate chips (white and dark)

Cut bananas in half lengthwise. Insert popsicle sticks at base. Freeze until firm (about one hour). Dip in melted chocolate and decorate with patriotic sprinkles or colored chocolate drizzle.

Snag your sparklers and dive into a delicious feast this Independence Day!

