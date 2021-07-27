Fourth Saturday Market Debuts in Gulfport

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The inaugural Fourth Saturday Fresh Market on Beach Boulevard on July 24 welcomed popular Tuesday vendors back to Gulfport. The market, organized by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber staff Colleen Murphy and Missy Gosselin, and GMC member and volunteer Maurice Loeb, takes place in addition to – not instead of – the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market. At least one new vendor – fresh lemonade, anyone? – joined the ranks of familiar faces lining downtown with fresh produce, meats and handmade items.

“Fourth Saturday brings Gulfport’s popular Tuesday market to people who work weekdays and otherwise miss the chance to shop from local, independently owned vendors,” Barbara Banno, president of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, told the Gabber.

While closed for much of the pandemic, the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market underwent staffing and organizational changes. These changes included a move towards vendors who make or grow their own wares, or who participate in Fair Trade, and extend to the Fourth Saturday, a GMC representative confirmed.

