Fred Downgraded, Likely to Strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred is “poorly organized” according to the National Hurricane Center, but still expected to reach Pinellas County by Saturday, August 14. Still, much is uncertain as the storm nears Cuba on Thursday.

Currently, the storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but will strengthen as it moves northwest. According to the NHC’s 5 p.m. update Thursday, August 12, winds are at 35 mph at 165 miles east of Cuba.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season shows no signs of slowing, and while Gulfport suffered little to no damage from Tropical Storm Elsa, the city urges preparation.

“At this time there are no plans for sandbags, but we are doing advanced monitoring,” Justin Shea, Gulfport Cultural Events Supervisor, told the Gabber on Thursday morning.

As the situation progresses, the city will announce resources such as sandbags and a popup call center, Shea said.

The County Information Center will be open for preparedness questions Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can call 727-464-4333. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the CIC via online chat at bit.ly/PinellasChat.

County crews are preparing drainage systems and roadways to reduce the risk of flooding. Find updates online at pinellasounty.org. Follow the storm track and monitor advisories here.

More Storm Resources

Now is the time to finalize your emergency plans for your family – including your pets – and to double check your hurricane supplies. Look up your evacuation zone here, or, if you have a land line, you can call 727-453-3150 and enter your 10-digit home phone number.

Sign up for Alert Pinellas and access Pinellas County’s Hurricane Guide here for everything you need to know about local storm prep, including shelter information, supply lists and more.

Residents with special needs can pre-register for shelters here. Pre-registration is recommended for those transporting themselves to special needs shelters. If you need transportation assistance, registration is required. Residents only need to register for special needs shelters once per season. If you registered before Tropical Storm Elsa you do not have to do it again.

Purchase necessary items to complete your survival kit now, and be sure to include necessary hygiene supplies and gather important papers. Bring face coverings and sanitizer if you are planning to go to a shelter. Review checklist online here.

