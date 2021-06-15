Fred Held Habitat Gets Makeover 

by

A photo of a boat on the water through the trees at sunset.
Photo by Danita Wongchantorn.

The City of South Pasadena’s Public Works Department spent five weeks trimming, cutting and beautifying the Fred Held Habitat in an extensive cleanup effort. 

“This gave a whole new look to the park,” said Lynda Thompson, South Pasadena Public Works Commissioner. “Now, driving by in your car you can see straight to the water.”

In 2004, the park was named after former City Commissioner and Mayor Fred Held, who passed away in 2015. The nearly hidden gem at 2500 Pasadena Ave. S. is also home to 10 personal workout stations.  

“If you see some of the public works guys out there working, make sure to let them know what a great job they did,” Thompson said. 

A photo of a path through a park with palm trees in the foreground.
Photo by Stephen Timmer.
A photo of a green sign in a park that reads "World Trail" with exercise activities.
Photo by Stephen Timmer.

by Abby Baker

