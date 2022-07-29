Free Back-to-School Health Services in Pinellas

Local parents and students have a few days left to avail themselves of no-cost health services before school starts.

Florida Health Pinellas County sponsors Back to School Clinics through Aug. 8 at five county high schools: Boca Ciega, Gibbs, Largo, Northeast, and Pinellas Park. They are open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and serve patients in grades K-12 (no pre-K) by appointment only. Phone 727-824-6900 and select menu option #4.

Services included in the visit – at no cost for clients in need – include school/sports physicals, vision/hearing screenings, and immunizations. Select locations in Pinellas have free vision screenings and basic dental services. Parents or legal guardians must bring their child’s immunization and medical records and be present for services.

The high schools selected for these clinics are based on several factors such as a high percentage of free or reduced lunches; high numbers of youth with significant discipline issues and histories of risky behaviors; and high incidences of chronic health problems.

“School-based health services staff deliver effective efficient and quality healthcare on site and provide the infrastructure necessary for treating overweight, obesity, and other chronic diseases; provide care for acute illnesses; work towards alleviating co-morbidities among at-risk high school students; deliver culturally competent primary preventive, and emergency health care; and improves the overall health status in a substantially uninsured and medically underserved population through shared school-based and community resources,” according to officials.

Preventive and early-intervention services include pregnancy or STD testing, medical assessments, physical examinations, substance abuse counseling, case management, dental health education, diabetes education, nutrition education, health education and health promotion.