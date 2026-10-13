Free Bananas: Why Gulfport Should Vote No on Amendment 3

The state of Florida is rolling a Trojan horse to the city gates in this midterm election. Florida voters will decide whether Amendment 3, which proposes a significant increase to the homestead tax exemption, will become state policy on Nov. 3. It is a tempting offer at first glance, and its proponents boast of the massive savings this could bring to many Florida homeowners. This is a partial truth at best, and here is why the passage of this proposal will harm taxpayers and Florida communities in the long term.

Same Bills, Different Sender

Running local governments did not suddenly become less expensive. To the contrary, the operating costs of cities and counties are increasing in much the same way our personal expenses are rising. When prices for fuel, utilities, goods and services rise, it significantly impacts any budget. It raises the question: How can government afford to vastly reduce a revenue stream in this economic climate?

Unfortunately, the proposal of Amendment 3 is not about saving you money, but rather shifting the financial burden of funding municipal needs from the state to the local level. Amendment 3 offers a path for the state of Florida to play the hero while abandoning its long-held practice of allowing higher levels of ad valorem revenue and villainizing local governments as cities struggle to maintain basic operations.

The state of Florida has been attacking local government for decades through unfunded mandates and the erosion of home rule. Amendment 3 has the potential to be the knockout blow.

What’s at Stake for Gulfport

According to City Manager Jim O’Reilly, Gulfport will lose $1.1 million in ad valorem revenue in 2027 and nearly $2 million in 2028. Forty-nine percent of the homes in Gulfport are homesteaded, and roughly 60% of that number will pay no city property taxes by 2028 because they will fall below the $250,000 threshold outlined in the amendment. This will leave cities with two choices: make up that revenue by increasing fees and millage rates or forgo those funds.

On Oct. 20, the Gulfport City Council will vote on a proposed increase in marina fees for commercial operators. I use this as an example because such scenarios will likely become the norm in communities around the state. Without ad valorem revenue, cities will be forced over the coming years to make choices like this on everything from senior center fees to after-school programs to retaining city departments. The bill may come to you from a different sender, but the costs will remain ours one way or another.

The People Behind the Services

According to the 2026 budget, 70% of Gulfport’s operating expenditures fund employee salaries. The people we employ provide the services we have come to expect. If we cannot pay our employees, the quality of the services we receive will decline or disappear entirely.

Gulfport has become an increasingly desirable place to live in recent years not only because of our geographic location but also because of what our city offers. After the 2008 recession, we managed to retain our own emergency services, public works, sanitation services and cultural facilities when many other small towns could not. If Gulfport cannot find mechanisms to fund these services, then we will lose them.

I encourage you not to fall for the shiny, shortsighted tax break when you cast your ballot. See it for what it is — the slow, engineered dismantling of your community’s empowerment, resilience and self-determination. If Amendment 3 passes — and for now that outcome is fully in our hands — we should not be surprised at what that may look like over time.

Hopefully, with your help, we will not be pondering this in the coming years as we sit in our beautiful homes with trash still sitting by the curb, surrounded by crumbling infrastructure, watching our property values decline, and wondering how long it would take for a cop, a fire truck or an ambulance to arrive when the need arises. Please vote NO on 3.

About Free Bananas

Sam Henderson serves as The Gabber Newspaper’s resident opinion columnist. From 2009-2025 Sam served on Gulfport City Council, first as the Ward IV representative and later as mayor. His views are his alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the staff, owners, or advertisers. You can reach Sam at any time at sam@thegabber.com. The Gabber Newspaper may use any emails sent to that address in our Voices column; if you do not want your email used, please let him know in the email.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.