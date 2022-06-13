Free Blueberry Facials for Pups on Treasure Island

A new pet bakery and groomer, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Treasure Island, will celebrate its opening with a weeklong event for pet owners.

The Treasure Island groomer, at 10625 1st St., Treasure Island, is already open. On June 18, it will host a grand opening with events through June 25.

The big draw?

The first 20 customers to walk in the door will win free Woof Gang Bakery dog treats for a year. Plus, anyone who books a grooming on June 18 will receive a free nail trim and blueberry facial for their furry friend.

For the entire week, customers can enter a Woof Gang raffle that will award participants with prizes such as a three-month supply of pet food, toys, treats, and more.

Dog lover and real estate developer John Harris owns the Treasure Island Woof Gang franchise, the first on the beach. St. Pete has a Woof Gang location, as does Clearwater and Tampa.

“The continuing growth of the pet industry along with Treasure Island’s pet-friendly appeal for residents and visitors made the island a perfect place to open it’s first Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming.” Harris said.