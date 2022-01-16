Free COVID-19 Tests at St. Pete’s Tropicana Field

Need a COVID-19 test? Get a free PCR or rapid test – or both – courtesy of the City of St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field.

The drive-through, no-appointment-needed site opened in Lot 2 on Thursday, Jan. 13. It operates seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and offers free rapid and PCR tests. Impact Health encourages pre-registration at impacthealth.com/stpetetrop.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has surged along with the rise in virus cases related to the omicron variant.

The testing site will close on Monday, Jan. 17, for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.