This Earth Day, EVOS Feel Great Food-St. Petersburg will offer free organic milkshakes in support of local organic farmers.

“Since 1994 we work passionately to provide a healthier option for our guests and for our planet,” EVOS wrote online.

The health food restaurant at 2631 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg will honor the deal all day during operating hours, 11 a.m.-9 p.m on Friday, April 22.

Right now, the St. Petersburg location is one of four, although the company promises more locations in Tampa Bay in the near future. The small chain also operates out of Tampa and Pinecrest, and claims to be an all-organic operation, including of course, milkshakes.

“We make our food with the good stuff, not cheap ingredients. Our milkshakes? Organic milk and sugar,” EVOS promises on its website.