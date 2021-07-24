Free Hepatitis Testing in Pinellas July 28

Wednesday, July 28 is World Hepatitis Day and the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is urging all adults to get tested or vaccinated to reduce the number of new cases of hepatitis A, B and C.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 28, DOH-Pinellas offers free rapid hepatitis C testing at its St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park centers, no appointment needed. Get your results at the same visit.

Testing locations are at 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. and 6350 76th Ave. N.

Heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions can cause hepatitis, which can be deadly. Baby Boomers born between 1946 and 1964 are at higher risk of hepatitis C and should consider getting tested, according to DOH-Pinellas.

“There are safe, effective vaccines for hepatitis A and B, but no vaccine for hepatitis C,” said DOH-Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe, an infectious disease specialist. “The best defense is to get vaccinated with the ones that are available and to get tested if you’re at higher risk of viral hepatitis.”

The DOH-Pinellas hepatitis program offers education, screening, vaccinations, counseling and referrals for care. For more call 727-824-6932 or click here.

