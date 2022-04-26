Free Internet, Hotspots for Pinellas Students

High school seniors in Pinellas County can apply for a $3,100 Jump Start Scholarship, offered by The Pinellas Education Foundation. Students must exhibit financial need, be a United States citizen or legal permanent resident, and plan to attend a Florida public university, college, or technical school. The funds can only be used for education costs.

“Finalists will be asked to provide enrollment documentation for a qualifying school,” The Pinellas Education Foundation wrote in a press release.

To aid with this and other Pinellas County School programs, the County and Pinellas Education Foundation offers free home internet access and tech coaching for families and students in the Pinellas County school system. The free internet can also be used for school work and online classes.

“Coaches can set up families with free internet hotspots and provide training on Clever, Canvas, and other PCS platforms,” Andrea Lypka, the E-Learning Program Manager for Pinellas Education Foundation wrote. “They can also help with completing online scholarship applications available at the Pinellas Education Foundation.”

The Jump Start Scholarship included.

Want to know if you or someone you know qualifies? Reach out Alex Buell, Assistant Director of Programs, via email or by calling 727-588-4816, ext. 2114.