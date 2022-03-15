Free Life Jackets for Kids on Treasure Island

The St. Petersburg Recreation Department, Fire Rescue, and the Treasure Island Fire Rescue gave away free life jackets to families and kids on March 14 on Treasure Island.
Florida has the highest drowning rate for children 9 years and younger, according to the Florida Department of Health. 

St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Supervisor Anita Westmoreland says the number of deaths are increasing. That’s why the St. Petersburg Recreation Department, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, and Treasure Island Fire Rescue teamed up to pass out free children’s life jackets on Monday, Mar. 14 at the St. Petersburg Municipal Beach (on Treasure Island). The City of St. Petersburg purchased the life jackets with a Pinellas County grant. 

“A lot of kids that come to visit with their families aren’t from here … they’re not familiar with water safety, and neither are their parents,” Westmoreland said. “We’re hopeful that they’ll keep them and use them anytime they visit or even on a lake back home.”

It’s not the first time the recreation department hosted a pop-up life jacket event, and it won’t be the last. 

by Abby Baker

