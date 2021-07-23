Free Physicals for Back to School

Does your kid need a physical for school or sports?

Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) offers Back to School Clinics where students in grades kindergarten to 12 can get free physicals, basic dental services, vision/hearing screenings and any needed immunizations including COVID-19 shots during the same visit.

Basic dental services – such as sealants, fluoride and assessments – are available only until August 10. As part of the vision screenings, students who qualify can receive exams and glasses courtesy of Preserve Vision Florida.

Screenings are by appointment only and the student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents should bring immunization and health records so that staff can update them.

Back to School Clinics offered at four area locations:

Boca Ciega High School, 924 58th Ave. S., Gulfport

Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave., Largo

Pinellas Park High School, 6305 118th Ave. N., Largo

Call 727-249-7591 to make an appointment. Parents or guardians can pre-fill necessary forms here.

