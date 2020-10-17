Free Rides and Safe Voting

Many local organizations have stepped up efforts to increase voter turnout for November 3 election. There is a mail-in ballot option, available to everyone who requests a ballot before October 25. Ballots can be turned in via the U.S. Postal Service or dropped at a number of locations around Pinellas County.

There are also options for voters who prefer to go to the polls, but do not have reliable transportation, as well as some options for time off to vote.

Paid Time Off

According to Ballotopedia, twenty-eight states require employers to give employees time off to vote, but Florida is not one of them. Some businesses and municipalities are making exceptions to encourage employees and residents to vote. St. Petersburg city staff will receive two hours of paid leave they can use to vote or volunteer at the polls in November’s election.

“I am pleased to provide this opportunity to you and thank you for your continued hard work through challenging times,” said Kriseman in an email to city staff. “While this is the first time such an opportunity has been afforded, my hope is that this is the beginning of a new tradition for the City of St. Petersburg. Please take advantage of it.”

In Gulfport, there is currently no official policy for city staff to receive time off to vote, however Mayor Sam Henderson told the Gabber that if there are any city employees who can’t schedule a time to vote without missing work, “we will certainly work with them to ensure that they can.”

While it’s not the law in Florida, it’s worth asking your employer if they will give you time off to vote.

Drive-thru Drop-off Voting

The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in partnership with Women Talk Black, the Tampa Bay Rays and more than 60 community organizations to help ensure the largest voter turnout in St. Petersburg.

“The rhetoric in the bitter presidential race has left some people discouraged, wondering if voting even matters. It does. Our country is at a crossroads, where whoever wins the presidential race will impact the direction for much more than a four-year term,” according to the Woodson Museum. “But this election is about more than the presidential race. This election is also about choosing sheriffs who keep our communities safe, commissioners who make decisions on what we’ll pay in taxes and how that money is spent in our counties, and school board members who help decide the quality of education our children receive.”

Sponsors will host a COVID-friendly drive-through, drop-off voting location at Tropicana Field.

“Since the primary election, Voting is Our Voice have worked tirelessly to lessen concerns regarding safe options for residents to cast their ballots during the pandemic,” wrote City of St. Petersburg Communications Director, Benjamin J. Kirby in a press release. “Beginning October 19 through November 1, members of the community can drive through the parking lot of Tropicana Field and safely deposit their ballot. A designated member of the Supervisor of Elections office will manage the daily operation of the site.”

Transportation

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has long offered free rides to polling places. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., registered voters can get a free round-trip ride on any PSTA bus or trolley by showing a valid Pinellas voter information card upon boarding.

Riders are encouraged to prepare for their trip by identifying their polling location and which routes will take them there before traveling. PSTA bus operators do not have this information. For help with trip planning, riders can call the InfoLine at 727-540-1900 or go to PSTA.net.

Gulfport City Councilmember Paul Ray, with the help of Gulfport Votes 100%, will offer rides to polling places via golf cart. Ray encourages residents to reach out to him personally at 727-698-9847 or message GV100 on Facebook.

Remember! Election day is Tuesday, November 3

Absentee ballot deadlines

Requests: Must be received by October 24.

Return by mail: Received by November 3 by 7 p.m.

Return in person: November 3 by 7 p.m.

Early voting

October 19 through Nov. 1, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

For a complete list of polling locations, go to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website at votepinellas.com.