Free Thanksgiving Dinner in Treasure Island

Paradise Lutheran Church held its annual free Thanksgiving Dinner indoors for the first time in two years. Due to the pandemic, the church operated this event by having a pick-up service where people stayed in their cars and drove up to the church for their meals.

Every year for the past 14 years, Paradise Lutheran Church opens their doors for a Thanksgiving dinner. All they ask is everyone brings their own plates and utensils. Other than that, they provide napkins, cups, and glasses.

For dinner, volunteers and members of the church serve plates of turkey, stuffing, gravy, side dishes, and desserts such as pie. The members of the church used to make the meals themselves at home then would bring to the church in the morning, but for the past five years, they have the food catered. They buy the various pies and beverages from Publix.

Each year, they order enough food to feed up to 120 people. This is because not everyone who stops by wants to sit down and eat, but instead prefers to take the meals to go.

This year, members set up tables in their fellowship hall that could seat up to 75 people comfortably. People could also eat al outdoors, facing the water.