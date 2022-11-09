Free Transportation on St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach’s Freebee shuttle service announced their expansion of pick up and drop-off locations of anywhere between Pass-a-Grille and Blind Pass. The Freebee shuttle is free and runs 100% on electricity. You can request a ride by downloading the Freebee mobile app, calling 855-918-3733 , or simply flagging down one of the vehicles. The shuttles operate daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

