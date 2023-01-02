Free Tree Collection for St. Pete Residents

If you live in St. Petersburg and need someone to haul away your Christmas tree at no cost, here’s your chance.

City officials announced a one-time citywide collection on Saturday, Jan. 14. All lights, ornaments, garland, tree stands, plastic tree disposal bags, and other decorations must be removed first. Strands of Christmas lights can get tangled in recycling machines and cause significant equipment damage. City officials recommend reducing waste by reusing lights and ornaments or donating them.

The tree should be placed outside for collection before 7 a.m. Jan. 14 in the same location where trash is usually collected. That means if trash is picked up at the curb, put the tree at the curb. If trash is collected in the alley, put the tree in the alley.

Do not put the tree inside a trash or recycling container, and do not lean the tree against electrical poles, trash containers, water meters, etc.

An added benefit for residents is that the collected trees will be turned into mulch, which will be offered for free at the city’s various brush sites.

If you miss the collection, residents can also drop trees off at any of the following locations:

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N.

2500 26th Ave. S.

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S.

2453 20th Ave. N.

Brush sites are open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you bring a tree, you will need a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency. More information is available at stpete.org/brushsites.

Anyone who misses the collection event can also request a special pickup of their Christmas tree by submitting a request at stpete.org/service or by calling the Sanitation Department at 727-893-7398 during normal business hours.

Residents of apartments and condos should check with property managers for proper disposal of Christmas trees.