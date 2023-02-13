A specific group of local residents will have access to some free legal services in the coming weeks.

Stetson University College of Law is partnering with the Community Law Program and the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation to provide free simple wills and advance directives for low-income veterans and spouses over 60. The Wills for Warriors program was offered previously but has not been available since 2020, according to those affiliated with it.

Those who qualify will receive individualized assistance from local professionals “who care deeply about veterans and aging individuals,” said one official.

The program will take place in March. Walk-in appointments are not available; applicants are invited to schedule appointments before March 15 by calling 727-562-7577. Appointments are limited, so they encourage early applications.

Wills for Warriors gets support from Stetson Law’s Center for Excellence in Elder Law, which was established to meet the increasing need for legal education and research in the field of law and aging, and to assist eligible veterans and their spouses in the development of such essential documents.

To qualify, applicants must be 60 or older and have low incomes and limited assets. Individuals who own real estate outside the state of Florida are not eligible to participate.

Stetson Law students and volunteer attorneys from the Pinellas County Community Law Program will assist the Center for Excellence in Elder Law with this program.

Stetson was Florida’s first law school and has trained lawyers since 1900.





