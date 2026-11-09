freeFall Theatre’s ‘The Da Vinci Code’ Is a Twisty Stage Thriller

You read the book. You saw the movie. Now watch the play.

Directed by Matthew McGee, freeFall Theatre’s production of The Da Vinci Code is a moving experience exploring both symbology and religion. The story is a murder mystery that unfolds across three countries as two unlikely heroes, Robert Langdon (James Putnam) and Sophie Neveu (Noa Friedman), unravel it.

Someone has brutally murdered Sophie’s grandfather, Jacques Sauniere (Jim Wicker), in the Louvre in Paris, France. Langdon was supposed to meet Sauniere to discuss Da Vinci’s work and the symbolism behind The Last Supper as it relates to the Holy Grail, purported to be the cup Jesus Christ drank from the night before his crucifixion. But Langdon arrives not as a symbologist but as a suspect in the murder. Langdon and Neveu must run for their lives as they try to discover the truth behind this seemingly senseless killing.

Three Countries, One Stage

In books and movies, moving between countries is easy. On stage, it is not. McGee uses sophisticated technology to transport the fugitives from Paris to London to Edinburgh. Though McGee only hints at each change in locale, the suggestion is enough to convey the action’s relocation.

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A Cast in Hot Pursuit

The police (Brian Shea and Jenna Jane) pursue Langdon and Neveu, as do Silas (Robert Teasdale), Sir Leigh Teabing (Larry Alexander) and Remy (Luis Rivera), who also seek the Holy Grail. Teasdale’s Silas deserves special mention; his passion for his cult and his willingness to torture himself for his faith in God are overwhelming. Audiences can feel the character’s pain with each stroke of the cat-o’-nine-tails in the opening scene. The scene seems like a senseless display of violence until you understand its importance to Silas’ motivation. The closing scenes, which contain several unexpected twists, make that motivation clear.

Rounding out this wonderful cast is the very talented Vickie Daignault, who plays Sister Sandrine, Vernet, the Docent and Marie.

By the final scene, the play has delivered several twists and at least one earth-shattering revelation, and first-timers won’t see it coming.

See The Da Vinci Code

freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Now through Dec. 6. Weds.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. freefalltheatre.com, 727-498-5205.

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