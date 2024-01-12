Fresh From Florida’s Dooley Groves

Florida has a rich citrus history. Acres of groves and rows of citrus trees are an iconic symbol of Florida’s agricultural landscape. Citrus was first introduced in Florida in the 1500s when Spanish explorers settled on the peninsula. Now, the Sunshine State is the country’s top producer of oranges and grapefruit (and a prominent supplier worldwide), with California trailing closely behind. Despite a history of ups and downs, with major events dubbed “The Great Freeze,” the citrus industry is thriving. And you can have the farm-to-table experience of picking your own produce right off the trees at Dooley Groves.

Dooley Groves Adventure

I often go on foodie field trips where I explore tastings, meet chefs, and talk to small business owners in the food industry. I have great admiration and appreciation for our farmers and growers. There’s nothing more inspiring than picking fresh, Florida citrus en plein air. As a kid, I picked apples on my grandfather’s farm in Michigan. And one of my favorite foraging memories is when I’d hunt for raspberries with my dad on our summer evening bike rides. Now that I’m in Florida, the citrus calls.

Dooley Groves is a family citrus business in Ruskin that has been run by the Houghtaling family since 1967. With four generations of citrus growers in the family, they know what they’re doing. Dooley Groves is known for their honeybells — a type of tangelo. Honeybells, a hybrid cross between a Dancy tangerine and a Dunan grapefruit, are best grown (and first grown) in Florida. You can get them fresh from January through March.

In the Dooley Groves



There are more than 6,500 honeybell trees at Dooley Groves. Honeybells are seedless, easy to peal, and these little babies are super sweet with extra juice. In addition, the grove also sports another 2,000 trees featuring tango tangerines, sugar belles, rio red grapefruit, pineapple oranges, ortaniques, valencias, navel oranges, pink pomelos, and ponderosa lemons.

Ponderosa Lemons

These larger-than-live lemons that are a hybrid cross between a pomelo and a citron. Less sweet than Meyer lemons, the ponderosa tree puts out softball-sized lemons and is so dubbed “America’s Wonder Lemon.” The branches of the trees are covered in thick masses of spines that make harvesting these bad boys somewhat of a challenge.

Chef Morgan’s Skinny Honeybell Margarita

This skinny honeybell margarita is low carb, vibrant, and fresh. You don’t need a sweetener, like agave, for this margarita. Rim your glass with sugar, salt, or even Tajin for an exotic kick.

Serves 1

2 oz. silver tequila

4 oz. freshly squeezed honeybell orange juice

2 oz. lime juice

1 lime, for garnish

Sparkling water

Sugar or salt for rimming the glass

Cut off a slice of lime and rim the glass so it’s coated in lime juice. Pour the sugar or salt on a plate, flip your margarita glass upside down and move around the plate to coat the rim. Mix tequila, fresh OJ, and lime juice in a shaker with ice. Pour into glass and top with sparkling water. Garnish with orange and/or lime wheels.

Dooley Groves, 1651 Stephens Road, Ruskin; open seasonally Nov.-Apr., Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 813-645-3256, dooleygroves.com.

