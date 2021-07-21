Friday Crash Blocks Gulfport Boulevard

Despite damages to the two vehicles involved in a collision in the 5300 block of Gulfport Boulevard at 3:34 p.m., Friday, July 16, neither driver went to the hospital at the time of the crash.

According to Gulfport Police Department Public Information Officer Thomas Woodman, a white Chevy pickup truck was stopped for a turn onto 54th Street when a blue Honda Fit struck it. The crash dispersed a large amount of debris in the road, including several white real estate sign posts that had been in the truck bed. The incident blocked both the east and westbound lanes of Gulfport Boulevard Friday, prompting police to divert traffic into early evening while they cleared the scene. The driver of the Honda was cited for careless driving.

“Neither driver was treated on the scene,” Woodman said. “The driver of the truck complained of neck pains, but he did not go to the hospital at that time.”

Like this: Like Loading...