It was a great homecoming night for current and former students at Boca Ciega High, with great weather and a fine group of students on the court.

Oh, and the Pirates demolished the Hollins Royals 49-0.

The game was really never in doubt as Boca Ciega (3-5) took control in the first two minutes and didn’t let its foot off the gas on both sides of the ball. Hollins (1-7) struggled to find answers on offense or defense.

The Royals took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. The punt was blocked by Rico Freeman and scooped up just outside the end zone by Zavarion Wyman, who scored the game’s first touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Jeremiah Dennard took the snap and raced 40 yards down the left sideline to make it a 14-0 game.

On the second play of the second quarter, Wyman intercepted a pass and scored on a 59-yard return. The Pirates scored again within 20 seconds, as a bobbled snap on first down was recovered by Freeman and Tyrann Newsome scored on a reverse on the next play.

Shortly before halftime, Jamari Allen’s 92-yard pick-six was called back due to a penalty but the interception stood. Once the Pirates crossed midfield, Freeman took a handoff and ran 40 yards to the 1, where he coughed it up, but Zahir Favors grabbed it and scored the touchdown. After Joseph Geiger’s fifth extra point of the game, it was 35-0 at halftime.

The second half was played with a running clock. Favors scored on a 24-yard run midway through the third quarter and Nasear Cumberbatch took it in from 10 yards out early in the fourth.

Elsewhere in local action:

The Lakewood Spartans (6-3) faced Largo at home in what was widely considered the game of the week in the entire county. Largo’s defense had previously given up only 12 points all season going into the game. The Spartans surpassed that by halftime, led much of the game and withstood a late Packers rally for a 20-18 win.

The St. Petersburg Green Devils (6-2) hosted Countryside and got back on track in their drive to the playoffs with a 24-9 victory.

The Gibbs Gladiators (0-8) played at home against Lakewood Ranch and remained winless with a 34-18 loss.

The St. Pete Catholic Barons (2-6) squared off against Bishop McLaughlin at home and won 46-14.

There are fewer games on the Oct. 28 schedule, with Boca Ciega at Gibbs, St. Petersburg at Hollins, and Seminole at St. Pete Catholic. Lakewood has the night off.

The following Friday, Nov. 4, ends the regular season.