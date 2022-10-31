Friday Night Lights: Gibbs Gets First Win of 2022

Florida fall weather intruded on high school football once again last Friday night, but it didn’t put a damper on the Gibbs Gladiators’ celebration of their first win of the season, a 28-12 home victory over the Boca Ciega Pirates.

Gibbs (1-8) took the opening kickoff and went 60 yards in six plays. Sammy Miller scored on a 24-yard run to put the Gladiators on the scoreboard first.

Boca Ciega (3-6) ate up nearly the rest of the first quarter on its first possession. Starting at their own 12, the Pirates threw the ball on the first play for a short gain and kept the ball on the ground the remainder of the drive, with Zahir Favors crossing the goal line on a 2-yard run to tie the game at 6.

A long kickoff return by Ke’wyan Washington put the Gladiators in great field position, and a 23-yard run by Ke’veion Wesby made it first-and-goal at the 3 to start the second quarter. That is about the time the rains came, clearing much of the stands and making it impossible for those in the press box to identify the players on the field.

But the game went on, and the Gladiators scored on a 3-yard run by Wesby followed by Miller running it in for a two-point conversion. Boca Ciega’s next drive went deep into Gibbs territory but ended with a fumble. On second-and-1 from their own 35, the Gladiators got a score when Miller broke loose on a 65-yard run that resulted in a 20-6 lead with 8:36 left before halftime.

The rest of the first half saw both teams slogging in heavy rain, with Gibbs giving up the ball once on a fumble and Boca Ciega tossing an interception on the only pass attempt in more than a quarter, just seconds before the half.

With the home stands nearly empty, the Gibbs marching band made a valiant effort to perform at halftime before the rain picked up intensity once again and chased them off the field. The rain stopped by the time the second half started and returned only briefly for a few moments, leaving a soggy field for both teams to contend with the rest of the time.

The Pirates cut the lead to eight early in the third quarter. Starting at the Gibbs 15 after a fumble recovery, the offense moved closer but was pushed back to the 20 by a personal foul, from which quarterback Jeremiah Dennard picked up eight yards on a run and then threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Rico Freeman.

Gibbs had a chance to put the game out of reach but the Pirates defense held on fourth down at the 1-yard-line with 5:51 to play. Boca Ciega got the ball out past the 20 on a series of runs, but a pass in the backfield was timed perfectly by Gibbs defender Amarion Lewis, whose pick-six put the Gladiators up by two scores. Miller’s two-point conversion run made it a 28-12 game, and after stopping the Pirates on the next possession the Gladiators ran out the clock.

Elsewhere in South Pinellas high school football action

The Hollins Royals (1-8) lost 46-0 to the visiting St. Petersburg Green Devils (7-2).

The St. Pete Catholic Barons (2-7) hosted Cardinal Mooney and lost 35-0.

The Lakewood Spartans (6-3) did not play.

Regular-season games are wrapped up this Friday with Hollins at Osceola, Lakewood at Lakeland, Clearwater at Boca Ciega, and St. Petersburg at Gibbs.