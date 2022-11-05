The Gibbs Gladiators closed out their regular season at home and had a seesaw game, with a scoreless first half followed by 20 unanswered points in about seven minutes before withstanding a two-touchdown rally by the St. Petersburg Green Devils and hanging on for a 20-18 victory.

The only first-half points came on a Jordan Browy field goal for St. Petersburg. But the Gladiators came alive on offense in the third quarter, starting after their defense recovered a fumble at the Green Devils’ 33. Sammy Miller took the handoff and burst free to get inside the 10, and then he scored on a 7-yard run to put Gibbs ahead to stay.

On the next possession, Miller broke loose and tore down the sideline for a 67-yard score. The Gibbs defense held and a short punt gave the home team the ball at the St. Petersburg 35. Caleb Morris connected with George Butler on a pass to the 1, and after a negative-yardage play pushed the ball back to the 5, Miller crossed the goal line for the third time in the game on the first play of the fourth quarter. Morris and Butler connected again for the two-point conversion and a 20-3 Gibbs lead.

The Gladiators got the ball back after a diving interception by Saint Sykes, but they couldn’t move the ball and a short punt put the Green Devils in great shape at the Gibbs 24. Quarterback Jefferey Jones scored from 2 yards out, and after a missed extra point kick was retried due to a penalty, Browy took the overhead toss from his holder on a perfectly-executed fake and scored two points.

After a disastrous Gibbs possession led to a fourth-and-44, a bad snap on the punt attempt was downed at the Gladiators’ 16. The Green Devils converted a fourth-and-1, after which Jones scored on a 3-yard run. Browy’s kick cut the lead to 2 with 2:44 left.

On second-and-10 at the Gibbs 30, St. Petersburg’s Vondarrial Jones made a clutch interception on a play that left every fan in the home stands stunned, as they thought the Gladiators would keep the ball on the ground with the Green Devils having only one timeout left. Now the visitors had new life and were in great field position.

They moved the ball to the 15 and lined up for what would have been the game-winning field goal to cap off an impressive comeback. The ball sailed wide right. Gibbs needed to run only one more play, in victory formation, as time expired.

Gibbs finished the regular season 2-8 with wins in its final two games. St. Petersburg fell to 7-3.

All three other south Pinellas teams in action came out on the losing end of the scoreboard, and none of those games were close:

Lakewood (6-4) lost to Lakeland 48-20.

Hollins (1-9) lost to Osceola 35-6.

Boca Ciega (3-7) lost to Clearwater 41-13.