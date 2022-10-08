After a few weeks of rain-soaked games and an entire week’s schedule altered completely by Hurricane Ian, the dawn of October meant a return to Friday night football in good weather with local teams hitting the field literally from one side of the state to the other.

The only team in The Gabber’s South Pinellas coverage area that played a home game was the St. Petersburg Green Devils, who after a strong first half of the season kept the momentum going with a 31-6 win over Seminole.

The Green Devils’ first score was set up by a Seminole fumble at the Warhawks’ 33. A few plays later, Jefferey Jones tossed a short touchdown pass to Keondre Woodard.

Seminole didn’t pick up a first down until early in the second quarter while deep in its own territory after a St. Petersburg punt. But the tables turned quickly when Antrez Johnson intercepted a pass and took it 40 yards to the end zone for the Green Devils.

Johnson made a touchdown-saving tackle on the next possession by stopping a Seminole ball carrier after a 47-yard run to the St. Petersburg 3. The Warhawks fumbled two days later, and on first down Jones went off right tackle on a quarterback keeper and raced 98 yards for a touchdown, electrifying the homecoming crowd and giving the Green Devils a 21-0 halftime lead.

Jordan Browy booted a 31-yard field goal in the middle of the third quarter, and Seminole finally got on the scoreboard by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. The two-point try failed.

But the Warhawks took everyone by surprise with a flawlessly executed onside kick and had the ball at the St. Petersburg 49. They drove inside the 10 before coughing up the ball again, and Jones scored a few plays later on a 66-yard run. Browy’s extra point, his fourth without a miss, was the final point of the game.

The Green Devil defense was close to perfect. Seminole finished the game with no offensive points and only a handful of first downs. The Warhawks reached the red zone four times and had four turnovers – two on fumbles and two on loss of down.

Here’s how the other games of local interest turned out:

Lakewood was on the road in Miami to face Southridge and won 28-22.

Hollins ventured to Wesley Chapel for a game against Cypress Creek and lost 33-8.

Boca Ciega took on Countryside on the north side of Pinellas County and won 33-13.

St. Pete Catholic traveled across the bridge to Bradenton for a matchup with St. Stephen Episcopal and won 14-8 in overtime.

Gibbs had an off week.

Here are the games on tap for Oct. 14

Northeast at Hollins (1-5).

St. Petersburg (5-1) at Pinellas Park.

Gibbs (0-6) at Lakewood (4-3).

St. Pete Catholic (1-5) at Northside Christian.

Boca Ciega (2-5) has the week off.