Numerous prep sports analysts in Pinellas County predicted that the Lakewood Spartans and Calvary Christian Warriors would both put up a slew of points.

Few, if any, could have seen the barrage the Spartans offense would rain down on their opponents in Clearwater.

In the first-ever meeting between the two schools, Lakewood (9-4) secured the Region 2 (Class 2M) championship and its second consecutive trip to the state semifinals with a 63-42 win in a game that resembled a track meet at times.

The Spartans maintained their four-year unbeaten streak against Pinellas County schools and, after a 6-4 regular season with plenty of ups and downs, have found another gear with a playoff run that includes three straight games with 40 or more points. The Warriors finished their season with a 10-3 record.

The game began like a heavyweight boxing match with both teams coming out swinging. Each team found the end zone on its first three possessions, with Lakewood quarterback throwing touchdown passes of 54 yards to Antonio Bell, 30 yards to Montravious Lloyd and 12 yards to Shamar Rigby – all in the first quarter, which ended with a 21-21 score.

The Spartans took their first lead after recovering a fumble early in the second quarter, with Colandrea needing only one play to find Lloyd open for a 34-yard score. After the Warriors tied the score, Lakewood utilized Tra’quan Johnson to keep the ball on the ground for an entire drive that ended with Colandrea scoring on a keeper from seven yards out just before halftime.

Calvary tied the game once more just after intermission, but Johnson scored on a 4-yard run with 3:48 left in the third quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way. The defense held the Warriors in the red zone and a field goal try went wide right, after which the Spartans put together another successful drive capped by Johnson’s 18-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. Two more late scores came on Colandrea’s fifth touchdown pass of the night and a 49-yard burst by Johnson for his third score of the game. Nathaniel Sosa-Jones kicked eight extra points and Rigby followed up his touchdown with a catch for a two-point conversion.

Now the Spartans move on to next Friday’s game and their quest for a first-ever trip to the state finals. The other three teams in the semifinal round are Bolles from Jacksonville, American Heritage from Broward County, and Miami Central. Immediately after the Calvary game it was not clear from the brackets posted on the Florida High School Athletic Association website how the four teams would match up.