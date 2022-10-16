The Lakewood Spartans took the field Friday night, having not lost to a Pinellas County opponent in more than four years.

That streak was in jeopardy for a good portion of the game, thanks to the Gibbs Gladiators, who had the lead until late in the third quarter until the home team scored 36 unanswered points and cruised to a 52-24 win. Lakewood’s record improved to 5-3, while Gibbs fell to 0-7 on the season.

According to a tweet from longtime Pinellas high school sportswriter Bob Putnam, who publishes the Prime Time Preps website, Lakewood went into the Gibbs game with 20 consecutive wins against county opponents, 10 of them being shutouts. Their last loss to a county opponent was Oct. 12, 2018.

Gibbs looked like anything but a winless team on the opening drive, marching 73 yards in less than three minutes. Caleb Morris connected with De’Von Walton on a 34-yard pass for the first score of the night.

Lakewood answered with a scoring drive of its own, capped off by quarterback Anthony Colandrea’s 1-yard sneak across the goal line. Nathaniel Sosa-Jones nailed the extra point and the Spartans took a 7-6 lead.

Tra’quan Johnson scored the next Lakewood touchdown on a 14-yard run and Gibbs answered with another long drive and a 1-yard scoring run by Sammy Miller Jr. on the first play of the second quarter.

Sosa-Jones put the Spartans up 16-12 with a 34-yard field goal, but on the next possession Morris lofted a pass down the left sideline to George Butler, who made a beautiful back-shoulder catch for a 36-yard touchdown and an 18-16 Gibbs lead at the half.

Lakewood received the second-half kickoff and was held to a three-and-out, but an errant snap went over the punter’s head and was downed at the Spartans’ 1-yard-line. After a penalty pushed the ball back to the 6, Miller took the handoff twice and scored on the second one from 3 yards out.

On the next possession, Lakewood needed only three plays to move 65 yards. After two long passes from Colandrea to Aviyon Mack-Smith, Johnson scored on a 1-yard run and Colandrea passed to Shamar Rigby for the 2-point conversion. The game was tied at 24.

The next Gibbs drive came to a screeching halt when Armani Sullivan picked off a pass and returned it 35 yards to the Gibbs 43. The Spartans offense moved the ball the rest of the way, and after a few plays Johnson took the handoff and scored from 15 yards out. Sosa-Jones put the home team up by 7.

Lakewood led the rest of the way. The Spartans defense stiffened on the ensuing possession, and when Gibbs tried to convert a fourth-and-2 a bobbled snap gave Lakewood the ball at the Gladiators’ 28. Colandrea found Montravius Lloyd over the middle for a first down, and then he connected with Mack-Smith for a 10-yard touchdown. An even bigger play by the defense came midway through the fourth quarter when Antonio Morgan picked off a pass and took it 66 yards for a score.

The defense snagged two more passes in the final minutes. Lloyd returned an interception to the Gibbs 20, setting up an 8-yard scoring pass from Colandrea to Mack-Smith. Leonard Walton ended the Gladiators’ final possession of the night with a pick, allowing the Spartans to end the game in victory formation.

In other games over the weekend, Northeast prevailed 35-8 over Hollins (1-6) while St. Petersburg (6-2) saw its four-game winning streak snapped with a 16-0 loss to Pinellas Park. St. Pete Catholic (1-6) suffered a 16-3 defeat at the hands of Northside Christian, and Boca Ciega (2-5) had the week off.

