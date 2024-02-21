Friends and Family Celebrates 100 Years of Gulfportian Rose Groth

This Gulfportian celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family in her favorite city. Rose Groth’s birthday is actually Feb. 21, but she had an early celebration the weekend of Feb. 17 at the Gulfport Neighborhood Center.

Life in Gulfport

Originally from Illinois, Rose moved to Gulfport at 26 years old in 1950 with her husband Otto.

“My husband was a builder, so he built a house for me,” Rose said. “I still have it. My home is in Gulfport.”

Rose worked at Lerner’s Department Store. After having two kids, John and Linda, she took time to raise them in the Gulfport home. Once they were in elementary school, Rose began working again, but this time as a cafeteria manager.

“Boy, I was a busy lady,” Rose said after explaining her job history.

She worked at Pasadena Elementary School and Bay Vista Elementary feeding close to 700 people daily. She retired at 62, but decided to get back in the field. Instead of a managerial position, she worked in the cafeteria at Boca Ciega High School serving food and other side work. She retired again at 67.

When asked about her secret to life, Rose answered, “work, work, work, and work some more.”

100 Celebrations of Rose Groth

Rose’s longtime friend and neighbor Joline Weeks helped assemble this special birthday occasion with Rose’s family. Linda said Joline and her granddaughter baked a cake and cupcakes for the party. Joline’s significant other also catered the event. Rose’s caretaker and friend Joy created a food menu.

“I’m just going to have a wonderful time, I don’t have to do anything,” Rose said. “They’re doing it all for me, which I think is pretty wonderful.”

Linda said Rose picked out the colors blue and silver as the party’s theme. They had a photo backdrop with balloons and flowers on every table. She added another backdrop with photos and information of the most relevant things during 1924.

“Not very many people get to be to 100 and then not very many people get to plan their own 100th birthday,” Linda said.

“It’s nice that someone else can do this and I say ‘I want this, I want that’ and I’m just spoiled,” Rose said.

“You deserve to be a little bit spoiled on your 100th birthday, Mom, you’ve always been doing for other people. That’s for sure,” Linda replied.

Joline described Rose to be “a beautiful soul.” She said Rose always put her family first, looked over elderly neighbors, shared meals and homemade baked goods.

“Rose is a loving mother and mother-in-law, grandmother, and newly a great grandmother! Awesome neighbor and friend,” said Joline.

Happy Birthday Rose!

Rose’s friends, neighbors, and family came together for the big day. She dolled up for the party with a new blue and silver dress to match the party colors along with a crown and a sash.

Linda said Rose’s granddaughter Laura surprised her at the party after secretly flying down from Ohio with Rose’s great grandson, Archie.

