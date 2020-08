Beautiful Bubba Queen is a cat unlike any other. She’s a confident lady and ready to be the queen of your life. She loves snuggles and alone time. If you are looking for an all-around cat, then Bubba Queen may be the pet for you! She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt .

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!