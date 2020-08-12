Friends of Strays: Perky

Perky’s life, along with her siblings Lucky and Sparkle, was turned upside down when their owner died. They were left alone inside their home for three months with no human interaction, only someone to drop off food and scoop their litter box once a day. They were frightened, confused and sad. The Happy Cats Team created a plan to help them regain their trust in humans. It’s been a tall task, but now all are ready for a forever home. Perky absolutely loves head scratches and being brushed. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Online applications can be filled out at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N.

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.