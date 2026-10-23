Fright This Way: St. Pete Dad Maps Local Halloween Decorations

A St. Pete man built a free Halloween map to help Pinellas families find homes decked out in decorations.

Fright This Way, the virtual map, started when Spencer Caton, father to three boys, walked around local neighborhoods as a newcomer to the city in 2023. The Halloween decorations blew him and his family away, he said.

“I’m just looking for ways to connect and make St. Pete and my community stronger,” Caton said.

How to Find Your Fright

He used Squarespace, Google Analytics, and ChatGPT to create Fright This Way. A dropdown menu on the map lists more than 100 neighborhoods across Pinellas County, from the Old Northeast and North Kenwood to Gulfport. Each neighborhood includes clickable house icons that display the home’s address, decoration theme, “scare level,” and other information. Homes earn one ghost for “friendly,” two for “eerie,” and three for “spooky.”

So far, Gulfport has one house on the map: the “Haunted Pirate Ship” at 3037 Beach Blvd. S.

The site also has a “Scareboard” that ranks neighborhoods by their number of decorated homes, or “haunts.”

An events tab lists local Halloween happenings, such as Relics & Lore: A Radley Experience, a paranormal-themed art experience at FloridaRAMA that runs through Nov. 2, and Haunted North Kenwood, which runs Oct. 23-29 and invites visitors to vote for their favorite displays.

“As ambivalent as I feel sometimes about AI, I think there’s something really powerful about being able to build something just for your community, and not having to spend months or thousands of dollars in order to do that,” Caton said.

Caton said an informal way of sharing which decorated houses to visit already existed. Friends and neighbors keep a running dialogue about the spookily adorned homes and share them on social media. Caton wanted to give the community a more formal way to share that information.

The Magic of Halloween

When Caton was in his twenties, Halloween didn’t carry much meaning for him. Now, as a father to three young children, he is reliving the magic the holiday holds.

“I’ve had this kind of revival of appreciation for Halloween, because I get to view it through their eyes,” Caton said.

He and his family have found themselves exploring new neighborhoods in search of Halloween decorations. In particular, they’ve walked, driven, or jogged around Crescent Lake and Historic Uptown. But Caton said it’s tough to beat 17th Avenue in the Old Northeast, the street he keeps returning to. On Halloween night, 17th Avenue closes to motor vehicle traffic, and pedestrians and trick-or-treaters fill the street while elaborate displays line it.

“St. Pete obviously has an identity, but all of these neighborhoods have identities, and have so many events and things that people put a lot of time and effort into, in order to build that community,” Caton said.

Though Caton is a senior product manager at Vanta with a background in education technology and cybersecurity, he stresses how easy it is to create something like Fright This Way. He encourages others to turn their ideas into reality — and see what happens.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.