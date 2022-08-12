Frios Gourmet Pops Arrive in St. Pete

Sometime this month, you may start seeing a colorful tie dye van serving gourmet popsicles at St. Petersburg events. Frios Gourmet Pops Sweet Ride, owned by Nick and Keisha Reeder, comes from Dallas, TX, where they served more than 60 different flavors of gourmet popsicles.

The popsicles come in such unique flavors as blueberry cheesecake, Strawberry shortcake, Christmas tree cake, key lime pie, root beer float, and banana pudding. You can view the full list of them at friospops.com/flavors.

Andy Harp launched Frios Gourmet Pops out of his garage in Alabama in 2013. By the time Harp sold Frios to the current owner and CEO, Cliff Kennedy, Frios had 36 locations in 10 states.

In a 2018 interview with AL.com, Kennedy told reporter William Thornton he hoped to grow the Frios brand nationally, making it the first nationally recognized brand of gourmet pops. He’s accomplishing this by selling franchises throughout the country.

“My very first bite of a Frios solidified my desire to be a part of the brand as a franchise owner,” Keisha Reeder said in a press release. “The simple act of enjoying a Frios pop truly has the power to take you back in time and remember what it felt like to be a kid again. It’s been a joy to share the same feeling with guests of our St. Petersburg Sweet Ride.”