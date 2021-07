LocalShops1 founder Ester Venouziou recently got into the gecko spirit with a fresh new backyard shed makeover by local artist Denise Keegan O’Hara.

“She did a fabulous job!” Venouziou told the Gabber. “I just told her what colors I liked.”

O’Hara painted Venouziou’s shed in vibrant green and blue, with a twin geckos on the doors.

“Just in time for Gecko Season!” Venouziou posted on Facebook.

