From Park to Gym: Coach Brings Jiu-Jitsu to Gulfport

Coach Joseph Resendez began teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes in early 2024 at the Gulfport Recreation Center. Before that, he trained those interested in the art in a park, starting with a single student. More than a year after starting at the Recreation Center, Coach Resendez decided to open his own brick-and-mortar martial arts gym, Gulfport Jiu-Jitsu. The gym, which Coach Resendez owns and operates, opened in February and offers classes for both adults and children.

“I started from the ground up,” said Coach Resendez. “From outside in the park to brick and mortar with absolutely no help, except a little from my Professor Robson.”

From the Camera to the Mat

Coach Resendez began practicing Jiu-Jitsu in 2011, when Florida Weekly sent him to photograph a gym in Charlotte County. The assignment came shortly after multiple people jumped and beat him up at once. Resendez eventually left his career as a photojournalist and devoted himself to Jiu-Jitsu.

Over the 15 years Coach Resendez has studied and practiced Jiu-Jitsu, he says it has saved his life on four separate occasions.

Teaching has been part of Resendez’s life for a long time.

“I volunteer at a ventilator-dependent children’s camp every year called Trail’s Edge Camp [in Michigan]. And I’ve been doing that for a very, very long time,” said Resendez. “Because the way my childhood was, people gave back to me and gave me an opportunity to have a successful life and career that I have. I’ve always wanted to give back.”

Learning the discipline of Jiu-Jitsu hasn’t come easy for Resendez, who was born with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS).

“Basically, my brain doesn’t tell my body to breathe,” said Coach Resendez of CCHS, before adding, “Oh, and I beat Stage Four Cancer.”

Resendez said he is the only person in the world who has CCHS and practices Jiu-Jitsu.

On top of the physical demands Jiu-Jitsu places on him, his passion for practicing and teaching the martial art takes up a significant amount of his time. In addition to teaching classes and running the gym Monday through Friday, Coach Resendez spends two hours each week volunteering to teach Jiu-Jitsu to officers of the St. Petersburg and Clearwater police departments. He also offers all first responders one free class a month at his gym. On top of that, he works another job every day from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Still, Resendez makes sure he keeps training himself. Currently a brown belt, he intends to earn his black belt soon and continues to train five hours a week under black belt “Professors” Robson Moura and Rodrigo Praxedes in Tampa.

In all, Resendez estimates he spends around 24 hours a week practicing or teaching Jiu-Jitsu.

A Gym for the Whole Family

Resendez said all ages are welcome to attend a class, and the gym splits its sessions into adult, young kid, and kid groups. He said he has students as young as 4 and as old as 65. He also offers full-family private sessions, where parents and children can practice and learn together.

“My goal is to be a pillar in the community that provides a safe space, while teaching people to defend themselves and others,” said Resendez, who also hopes his gym can become a community space where all are welcome.

For November and December, Coach Resendez is offering prospective students a free trial class at the gym, 5122 Gulfport Blvd. S. For more information or to schedule a class, visit gulfportbjj.com or email info@gulfportbjj.com.

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