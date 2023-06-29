Full Day of July 4 Fun in Gulfport

With apologies to Lionel Richie, folks spending July 4 in Gulfport celebrating our nation’s independence are going to party all day long.

The City’s annual 4th of July Celebration is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the downtown Waterfront District. The free events on the agenda include a fishing derby, sand sculpture contest, live band, and parade — all of which lead up to what City officials are calling “a spectacular fireworks show” starting at 9 p.m.

July 4 in Gulfport Starts Early

But everything will kick off long before that. Wake up early and bring the kids to the Gulfport Marina’s Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Michael J. Yakes Recreation Complex (5730 Shore Blvd. S.). Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the seawall and, as always, is free. Participants will need to bring their own fishing poles, although the marina staff will provide bait and prizes.

The free Family Sand Sculpture Contest, sponsored by the Gulfport Recreation Division, will start at 10 a.m. and last until noon. This event will take place on Gulfport’s municipal beach and has a patriotic theme this year. Participants can bring their own tools and supplies. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Organizers will announce the winners at 12:15 p.m.

Throughout the day, since July 4 this year falls on a Tuesday, the weekly Tuesday Market will be in full swing. It is a 52-week-a-year activity, regardless of the holiday schedule.

The City of Gulfport’s Independence Day Parade starts at 6 p.m. The best viewing location, according to City officials, is directly in front of the Casino. There will be a welcome by the Mayor and City Council northwest of the Casino steps immediately following the parade.

Live music is next on the list of activities, with the New Horizons Band of Gulfport scheduled to perform patriotic selections on the Casino deck area at 7 p.m.

The fireworks display that concludes the day’s events will launch from the Williams Pier. The best viewing location is Gulfport Beach.

Street Closings Announced

Several streets will be temporarily closed for the special July 4 events. Beach Boulevard from 28th Avenue to Shore Boulevard and on to 56th Street South will be closed from 5:30-7 p.m. for the parade. Also, Beach Boulevard from 31st Avenue to Shore Boulevard will remain closed following the parade.

Officials will close the Gulfport Casino floating dock in Boca Ciega Bay beginning at 7 a.m. Workers will close the Williams Pier (corner of Shore Boulevard and 54th Street) Monday, July 3, at 8 a.m. – 36 hours in advance of the fireworks show. Both will reopen simultaneously after the festivities conclude.

All boaters can dock at the Gulfport Marina the day of the event for a fee. Authorities will tow any unauthorized boats parked at the Casino dock to a safe location. The City will grant limited dinghy access, per the marina director, at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Building during the event times only. For more information, contact Denis Frain at 727-893-1071.

The Gulfport Special Events Trolley will run from 4 p.m. until the start of the parade, then immediately after the parade until 10 p.m. Transportation on the trolley is free, as is offsite parking at several locations along the trolley’s pickup route:

Gulfport Trolley Route

Recreation Beach Complex, 58th Street and Shore Boulevard South

Ted Phillips Wood Ibis Park, 58th Street and 28th Avenue South

Hoyt Field, 56th Street and 24th Avenue South

Tomlinson Park Complex, 55th Street and 18th Avenue South

Gulfport City Hall, 53rd Street and 24th Avenue South

Multipurpose Senior Center, Beach Boulevard and 27th Avenue South

Gulfport Public Library, Beach Boulevard and 28th Avenue South

Chase Park/Gulfport History Museum, 54th Street and 28th Avenue South

Gulfport Municipal Marina, 46th Street and 29th Avenue South

For more information, including a form for those who wish to register for the parade, click here or phone 727-893-1118.