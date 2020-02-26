FUMC Fires Up the Smoker



Asked if they could pause for a picture, Sammy Peacock, second from left, responds “I don’t mind,” following up with a smile and stating “I’m Sammy Peacock, and I’m twelve…about to be thirteen-years-old.” A few snaps later, and she’s digging into her full plate at the 13th Annual Hog Heaven Barbecue Dinner on February 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. Sammy, joined at the table by Patti and Bob Borland and her sister Chelsea Peacock, 14, was one of many arriving early to enjoy the $10 dinner of hickory-smoked pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, bread and dessert prepared by Master Kansas City Barbecue Society competitor and judge John “Ribdog” Verville.