Fundraiser for Gulfport Boutique Owner with Cancer

Former Funkytown Boutique Owner Selling Inventory After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Jackie Kreuter owned Funkytown Boutique on Beach Boulevard from 2014-2019. Running her retail store was her dream, and took up the better part of five years.

She’ll sell what’s left of the store’s inventory at a public yard sale on Saturday, Feb. 19 as part of a fundraiser. Doctors diagnosed Kreuter with Stage IV lung and liver cancer in October 2021.

Kreuter’s shop once operated out of 3117 Beach Blvd. S., where More Bazaar stands now. She closed in 2019 after the landlord raised her rent by $1,000.

Today, she’s in critical condition, and on round five of chemotherapy.

“I was in shock when I found out,” Kreuter said. “But I felt like something was wrong for the previous six months because I was in pain. Eventually I couldn’t handle the pain anymore.”

Selling the store’s items means giving up on the dream of reopening, Kreuter said. It was a hard decision, but with piling medical bills, a necessary one.

“I just want to sell everything so I don’t have to pack it back up,” Kreuter told The Gabber. “It’s hard because it was my dream to open back up again but my medical bills are astronomical.”

Close friends Denise Keegan O’Hara and Melanie King hatched the idea of a yard sale to relieve Kreuter of hefty storage costs and hospital bills.

“Jackie is paying ungodly amounts to keep everything stored,” King said. “That and she still has to pay for medications, living expenses, and she’s not able to have a store. She needs help.”

The yard sale idea takes place alongside an art raffle featuring the works of more than 20 Gulfport artists. These artists, O’Hara included, donated their art specifically for the benefit.

Acoustic duo Marianne & The Professor will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We’re just trying to come together as a community to help one of our own, and this is someone that needs help,” said King.

Funkytown Yard Sale and Art Raffle Pia’s Veranda, 3038 Beach Blvd. S. Feb. 19: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.