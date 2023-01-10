Funds Coming in for New Gulfport Senior Center

Work continues on fundraising for the proposed new senior center in Gulfport, and money is steadily rolling in.

A presentation to council a couple of months ago by the consultants tasked with heading the fundraising effort was very positive, and Senior Center Supervisor Rachel Cataldo told the Gabber last week that progress continues to be made.

Council voted in November to renew the annual contract with Hartsook Companies, now known as Kinetic, at up to $184,000 for management of the fundraising campaign. This continues a relationship that goes back to the spring of 2020 or earlier, and city officials noted then that they were pleased with the success the firm has had so far.

Without revealing any individuals or entities who might be responsible, Cataldo confirmed that some six-figure donations have been committed. In addition to the $1.5 million in the new federal budget mainly due to the efforts of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and his staff, about $3 million in other funding has been committed, she said.

The naming rights for the structure, which has been priced at $1.5 million, could be announced fairly soon. A verbal commitment has been made but not finalized, Cataldo said. Once it happens, whether in a few weeks or longer, the city will make an official announcement.

The budget for construction remains in the $13.1 million range. Cataldo said that estimate factors in recent inflation, and it is based on groundbreaking in 2023.

Is that when construction will start? Cataldo said there was an excellent possibility of that happening, but it is “a city manager and city council decision” based on how comfortable those officials are with how much money has come in.

Regarding that part of the timeline, City Manager Jim O’Reilly told the Gabber last week, “I anticipate the city council will have that discussion once a number of private contributions are formally pledged.”

You can find site plans and renderings for the new facility on the Senior Center page of the city’s website.

Construction is expected to take 18 months or less after groundbreaking, with minimal interruption of center services. Whenever it happens, for Cataldo it cannot come soon enough.

“The building is coming apart,” she said. “I can’t put another thing in there. We are using every square foot.”





