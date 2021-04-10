Funky Flamingo Owners Die Within Months of Each Other

In a span of two months, both of the owners of the Funky Flamingo in Gulfport – married couple Christopher Clark, 33 and Thomas Goodall, 36 – have passed away.

Now, friends and family are holding a benefit to aid with funeral costs and to keep the small deli open.

Goodall died on Thursday, February 25 and Clark followed Wednesday, April 7. The suspected cause of death for both is cytomegalovirus.

“I think the community should know,” Clark’s mother, and Funky Flamingo co-owner, Anita McLaughlin, said. “I don’t know for a fact Thomas had it, but their deaths were very similar.”

Now alone in a recently expanded store, McLaughlin is left with the funeral costs and the shop, a dream that was always the couple’s vision.

On Sunday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the shop at 1418 58th St. S. There will be raffles, over $1,000 in prizes and food for the silent auction. All are welcome.

“The shop was always their future, and they were really looking forward to it,” McLaughlin said. “They loved Gulfport.”

The two met eight years ago at a bar in St. Petersburg and were inseparable ever since.

“They were just absolute soulmates,” said Clark’s close friend David Perkins.

McLaughlin plans to stay open for the time being, and all proceeds from the benefit will go directly to funeral costs as well as keeping the couple’s dream, Funky Flamingo, alive.