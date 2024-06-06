Fusion 49 Updates: The Future for 49th Street South

If Beach Boulevard is the heart of Gulfport, 49th Street South is the spine. Acting as the border between Gulfport and St. Petersburg, the street houses a variety of businesses and houses. Despite this, the area was pushed to the side, as both Cities focused on different parts.

With the creation of Fusion 49, this may no be longer the case. At the June 4 Gulfport City Council meeting, the City discussed the future for the district.

Fusion 49 Updates:

Safe Streets Study

In late 2023, the City began a study on the safety of sections of 49th Street South through WSP consulting. Eric Heinz, a representative from WSP spoke about the future for the area between First Avenue North and 24th Avenue South. Currently, the section of the road is a four-lane, 35 mph road. Across three walking audits conducted by community volunteers, WSP was able to pinpoint 135 geo-located comments for examination.

The major problems include access to businesses, lighting, crosswalks, and visibility. To fight these issues, WSP came up with two options.

How To Fix the Street

The two options WSP provided to the City address the problems in different ways.

Option One

The first option would make the area into a three lane road, with two traveling lanes and a shared turn lane.

Along with this, medians to split the lanes and slight curves in the road serve to slow down traffic. Both sides of the road would have expanded sidewalk space. The St. Petersburg side would receive a 12-inch path along with extended green space that Heinz called a “linear park.”

Option Two

Option two fixes similar problems, but in a different way. The major aspect of this option is slightly raising the crosswalks. This would slow down traffic, similarly to speed bumps.

Despite this, this option would be less effective at promoting safety, according to Heinz.

Gulfport Option for Fusion 49

Heinz recommended the City to go with option one, based on its benefits to the area. The Council agreed, but all spoke about an issue with the Gulfport side of the street. Council member Christine Brown (Ward II) spoke about perceived problems with parking in the businesses.

Many of the parking lots for businesses in the area connect directly to the street, which could make it dangerous for people to pull into the street. According to Heinz, option one addresses this by widening the curb on the western side of the street in Gulfport.

Fusion 49 District

Along with updates to the road, representatives from the Fusion 49 district spoke about the updates to their district. Sierra Clark presented the ideas and goals of the organization to the Council.

“The idea is to allow the present to learn from the past,” said Clark. “We want vested people who are willing to show up and put their arm in the work.”

Fusion 49 looks to promote business, culture, and community in a historically forgotten area. St. Petersburg City Council member John Muhammad spoke highly of the organization that he and Gulfport City Council member Ian O’Hara helmed.

“The goal is to organize ourselves out of a job,” said Muhammad.

As the district continues to grow, he believes he’s been able to do that. To learn more, visit the Fusion 49th District Facebook page.

